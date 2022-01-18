On The Brooklyn Nets, Stephen A Smith Expresses His True Feelings

Stephen A Smith Opens Up About His Thoughts On The Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving, the star point guard for the Brooklyn Nets, stated on Monday that he has no plans to change his mind about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this season.

Because of the New York City vaccine mandate, he will be unavailable for his team’s home games.

For the past few months, Irving’s decision has been a major topic of discussion in NBA circles.

Stephen A Smith is one of those who has openly chastised the Nets point guard.

On the latest episode of ESPN’s First Take, Smith unloaded one of his harshest criticisms of Irving yet, claiming that the Nets winning the NBA Finals this season would be a “disaster” for the league.

“Winning the NBA championship for the Brooklyn Nets would be a disaster in my opinion.”

“I truly believe it,” Smith said on Tuesday.

“I feel that way because of the liberties Kyrie Irving has taken in the past before the vaccine issue.”

Remember, this is the guy who needed a vacation after the riots at the US Capitol.

Because he wasn’t mentally present and could simply walk away from the basketball game.

The vaccine is now the excuse for people in Brooklyn not to be at the Barclays Center to see this showstopper play.”

Smith went on to say that he admires everything Irving has accomplished during his career on the basketball court.

He did say, however, that he is wary of ever committing to the 29-year-old on a long-term basis in the future.

“I am a huge supporter of Kyrie Irving.

“First and foremost, I respect his honesty and his commitment to his convictions,” Smith said.

“I’m also one of those guys who thinks Kyrie Irving is a show-stopper, that he’s incredible.”

I wouldn’t mind if you offered him (dollar)50 million per year.

It’s due to him.

“However, I would never sign him to another long-term contract.”

He is untrustworthy.

As a result, I’d sign him for a year at a time for the maximum amount of money.”

