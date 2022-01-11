On the Chargers-Raiders game, Mike Tomlin is candid.

Mike Tomlin Makes an Open Statement About The Chargers-Raiders Game
Mike Tomlin, the Steelers’ head coach, was likely among the few Steelers who fell asleep near the end of the Chargers-Raiders game.
During his press conference, Tomlin admitted that he dozed off near the end of the game because he didn’t realize how close it was.
“It’s probably best that I didn’t watch it,” Tomlin said.
Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Chargers-Raiders Game
Mike Tomlin admits that he “dozed off” at the end of the #Chargers–#Raiders game. Knowing now how close it got, and that a tie would’ve kept his #Steelers home and out of the playoffs, he jokes, “I’m probably better off not having watched it.”
