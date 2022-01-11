On the Chargers-Raiders game, Mike Tomlin is candid.

Mike Tomlin Makes an Open Statement About The Chargers-Raiders Game

Mike Tomlin, the Steelers’ head coach, was likely among the few Steelers who fell asleep near the end of the Chargers-Raiders game.

During his press conference, Tomlin admitted that he dozed off near the end of the game because he didn’t realize how close it was.

“It’s probably best that I didn’t watch it,” Tomlin said.

