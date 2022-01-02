On the field, Jalen Ramsey gets into an altercation with a teammate.

On the field, Jalen Ramsey gets a little heated with a teammate.

Jalen Ramsey, a cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams, must have been itching to hit someone today because he got physical with one of his teammates.

Ramsey and safety Taylor Rapp got into an altercation in the huddle during the Baltimore Ravens’ first drive of the game.

Ramsey was caught on camera jabbing Rapp in the face with an open hand.

In the NFL, that’s not usually how you want to start a game.

Watch: Jalen Ramsey Gets Heated With Teammate On Field

Jalen Ramsey throwing hands on his teammate pic.twitter.com/j0t4LiLA4M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022