On the final day of a major, why does Tiger Woods always wear a RED shirt?

IF YOU WATCH TEN MINUTES OF TIGER WOODS PLAYING GOLF, YOU WILL NOTICE ONE THING.

The fact that he always wears a red shirt on the final day of a tournament, whether it’s a Major or a regular PGA Tour event, is what makes him so special.

The color red is commonly associated with danger.

When Woods’ name appeared on a leaderboard, his opponents used to think the same thing.

But it turns out that the color has a more straightforward meaning.

“I’ve worn red ever since my college days, or junior golf days – big events on the last day,” Woods has previously stated about his constant wearing of red.

“Just out of superstition, I stuck with it, and it worked.”

“I just happened to pick a red school, and we wore red on our last day of events.”

It all worked out in the end.

“I came out here and kept going.”

“I’ve had a few victories while wearing red, and I’m not about to change.”