On the final day of a major, why does Tiger Woods always wear a RED shirt?
IF YOU WATCH TEN MINUTES OF TIGER WOODS PLAYING GOLF, YOU WILL NOTICE ONE THING.
The fact that he always wears a red shirt on the final day of a tournament, whether it’s a Major or a regular PGA Tour event, is what makes him so special.
The color red is commonly associated with danger.
When Woods’ name appeared on a leaderboard, his opponents used to think the same thing.
But it turns out that the color has a more straightforward meaning.
“I’ve worn red ever since my college days, or junior golf days – big events on the last day,” Woods has previously stated about his constant wearing of red.
“Just out of superstition, I stuck with it, and it worked.”
“I just happened to pick a red school, and we wore red on our last day of events.”
It all worked out in the end.
“I came out here and kept going.”
“I’ve had a few victories while wearing red, and I’m not about to change.”