On the first day of the third Test, England’s batting order collapsed once more, with 185 all out as Australia took the Ashes.

JOE ROOT demanded a response from his batsmen, and he got one, but it was a disaster.

On the first day of the Third Test, England was reduced to 185 all out, their lowest total of the tour.

It was England’s 12th Test innings this year in which they were bowled out for less than 200 runs.

Wickets were thrown away in a humiliating display of self-destruction.

Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow, England’s four most senior batsmen, were the ones to blame the most.

With all the seasonal generosity of cricketing Father Christmases, they gave their wickets to the Aussies.

They could have wrapped their bats in wrapping paper and tied a bow around them.

Australia had reached 61-1 by the end of the innings, with David Warner being dismissed by Jimmy Anderson ten minutes before stumps.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

To reclaim the Ashes, England must win this match.

It’s impossible to imagine anything other than an Australian victory after just one day.

Captain Root and head coach Chris Silverwood delivered an enraged post-mortem on Australia’s 2-0 series lead following the Second Test defeat in Adelaide.

A video of the most heinous dismissals was included.

But Root’s hopes of a comeback were dashed when Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and bowled.

Root top-scored with 50, giving him eight fifties in his last eight Tests in Australia but no century, but he must be chastised for tossing away his wicket when it was well set.

Root will be at a loss for words to explain yet another poor performance from his team, and speculation is growing that he will step down as captain at the end of the tour.

At the very least, to keep his sanity.

When he edged behind in Cummins’ first over, Haseeb Hameed, who should have been dropped instead of Rory Burns, became the 14th England opening batsman to be dismissed in 2021.

England has accumulated 50 ducks as a team, a half-century of the wrong kind.

Zak Crawley’s score of 12 improved his Test average for the year, which had been 11 prior to this game.

Cummins caught Crawley in the gully after he was squared up.

The only two England batsmen to get any credit so far, Dawid Malan and Root, threatened a comeback with a third-wicket stand of 48 until Malan edged behind in the final over before lunch.

Root made it to fifty with only a few false alarms, but then…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.