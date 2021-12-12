On the first play, the Broncos lined up with only ten men.

On the first play, the Broncos lined up with only 10 men.

Before today’s game, the Denver Broncos paid a touching tribute to late wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas, who played for the Broncos from 2010 until the midway point of the 2018 season, died on Thursday at the age of 33.

According to his family, the five-time Pro Bowler had a seizure in the shower.

Head coach Vic Fangio sent his team out with only 10 men after the Broncos received the opening kickoff against the Detroit Lions today.

Courtland Sutton, the wide receiver, remained on the sideline, leaving the 11th spot “open” in Thomas’ honor.

When fans realized what was going on, they erupted in applause.

As the crowd chanted “DT,” Denver was given a delay of game penalty.

In a show of good sportsmanship, the Lions, who were presumably informed ahead of time of the Broncos’ plans, declined the five-yard penalty.

