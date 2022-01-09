On the Jumbotron during the game, a Jaguars fan yells at the team.

This season, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ fan base has grown tired of the team’s dysfunction.

During the Jaguars’ regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Banke Field, a fan on the stadium’s jumbotron called out the organization’s front office.

During the first half of the Week 18 game, a fan played a trivia game with an in-stadium announcer.

She was given a set of facts about a former Jaguar player and asked to match them up with the correct player.

Instead of selecting one of the three options on the board, the fan said, “C Fire Baalke,” referring to Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke.