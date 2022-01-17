On the next quarterback, a Steelers wide receiver has a telling admission.

Wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers has a telling admission about the next quarterback.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson may have just revealed how the team plans to deal with the quarterback situation after Ben Roethlisberger retires.

Diontae Johnson was asked about the team’s quarterback options during a press conference on Monday, and he twice mentioned “whoever they bring in,” according to longtime Steelers writer Ed Bouchette.

Steelers Wide Receiver Has Telling Admission On Next Quarterback

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, talking just now about who might succeed Ben next season, twice said “whoever they bring in.” — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 17, 2022