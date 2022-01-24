On The Olympics, Bob Costas Makes A Brutally Honest Admission

Bob Costas, a veteran sportscaster, has expressed his strong feelings about this year’s Winter Olympics, which will be held in China.

On Sunday night, the veteran sportscaster, who has covered a number of major Olympic events, appeared on CNN to discuss the upcoming China Games.

Costas chastised the International Olympic Committee for awarding China the Winter Olympics.

“Let me start by saying that no one could have predicted COVID, regardless of the venue,” Costas said.

“However, the IOC deserves all of the scorn and disgust directed at them for returning to China yet again.”

In 2008, they visited Beijing.

In 2014, they will travel to Sochi.

They’re not ashamed of what they’re doing.

As a result, unlike the Tokyo Games a year ago, this takes place not only within COVID.

However, as you point out, there are restrictions on press freedom, as well as a sense that everyone is being watched in some way.”

