On The Playoffs, Jerry Jones Is Brutally Honest.

Only one team can be crowned Super Bowl champion.

Jerry Jones is obviously hoping for the Dallas Cowboys to be that team.

Every business owner shares similar goals.

However, most fans would be content with just making the playoffs.

Aside from Jones, that is.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys’ owner was asked if the organization currently has a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality.

He didn’t think twice about answering the question.

Jones told Jon Machota of The Athletic, “Oh, without a doubt.”

“There is no middle ground.”

It has a lot to do with your players’ availability.

Right now, we’re in fantastic shape.

As a result, we should be thrilled.”

