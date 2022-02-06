On the Pro Bowl, Tom Brady made a brutally honest admission.

At the Pro Bowl, Tom Brady made a frank admission.

There have been numerous players in the NFL who have publicly criticized the Pro Bowl.

Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback, is one of them, and he has stated that he has never played in a Pro Bowl.

“You think I do this s–t so I can go to Pro Bowls?”

Raise your brows.

In 2012, Brady said to Brandon Spikes, “We’re trying to win rings.”

Another player who was disappointed that he didn’t make the Pro Bowl was Devin White, but Brady assured him that it didn’t matter.

“I was disappointed that I was not selected for the Pro Bowl.”

He says, “D, I’m chasing a bigger bowl.”

It’s something that we’re all after.

“Come on,” White exclaimed.

Tom Brady Had Brutally Honest Admission On The Pro Bowl

