On the red carpet at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Lewandowski and his wife Anna were joined by Mbappe, who was also in attendance.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI will be hoping for more awards at the Globe Soccer Awards to cap off a successful year.

At the red carpet bash in Dubai, the Bayern Munich striker looked dapper in his suit, alongside his stunning wife Anna.

During the ceremony, a slew of awards will be presented.

Lewandowski has been named the Player of the Year for 2020.

And after another stellar season, he’ll be in with a chance to reclaim that trophy.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will also be in attendance, amid ongoing speculation about whether he will extend his contract with the French club.

With his wife Carol Anthony, Liverpool legend Ian Rush will be in attendance.

More to come…