On the rematch against the Patriots, Tom Brady is forthright.

During the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met the Los Angeles Rams, their divisional round playoff opponent on Sunday.

The Buccaneers were defeated 34-24 by the Rams in Week 3 in Los Angeles.

Despite Tom Brady’s 432 yards passing, Matthew Stafford’s four touchdown passes were enough to win the game.

When asked about his team’s desire to “avenge” their early-season loss to Los Angeles this afternoon, Brady downplayed any link between this weekend’s game and the one these two teams played four months ago.

Brady and the Bucs beat two teams in their Super Bowl run last year–the Saints and the Chiefs–that they had lost to during the regular season.

Both of their regular-season meetings with Tampa Bay had been swept by New Orleans.

Only the Rams have beaten the Bucs in this year’s playoffs.

During the regular season, Tampa Bay did not face the Packers or the 49ers, the other two NFC semifinalists.

The only remaining AFC team to face the Bucs this season was the Buffalo Bills, who were defeated 33-27 in overtime by the defending champions.

Tom Brady Has Honest Admission On Rematch Vs. Rams

