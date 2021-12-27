Kirk Herbstreit Expresses His Displeasure at the Rose Bowl

Kirk Herbstreit Expresses His Emotions at the Rose Bowl

In the coming days, Ohio State and Utah will compete in the Rose Bowl.

The “Granddaddy of Them All” has always been one of the most exciting games during bowl season.

Following the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan in late November, there has been a recent perception that this game is unimportant to them.

Ohio State was knocked out of the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten Championship as a result of the loss.

Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN was not having it when it came to that subject.

OSU went 10-2 during the regular season, with only two losses to Michigan and Oregon.

Utah won the PAC-12 Championship game against Oregon and finished the regular season with a 10-3 record.

At 5 p.m., the game will start.

At 10:00 a.m. on January 1st,

ET (Estimated Time)

1 because this matchup could feature a lot of offense.

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Rose Bowl Feelings Known

“Even before the BCS and the playoff, the goal was always to go to the Rose Bowl (at Ohio State),” Herbstreit said during a Zoom teleconference ahead of the College Football Playoff. “But how often did they actually go? Not very often, and yet they still went to another bowl game and they were excited.”

“I just don’t buy into this meaningless bowl game narrative.”

These teams have always aspired to win the championship, and while it doesn’t happen very often, you don’t give up and say, “Well, we didn’t achieve our goals.”

“I used to be part of a group that did that.”

In 1990, we lost to Michigan.

The Liberty Bowl was the destination for our outing.

We had players on our team who were essentially badmouthing Memphis to the media, and when we went down there, they despised us.

I don’t blame them for what they said.

It’s understandable to be disappointed at not defeating (your) opponent, but this is the Rose Bowl.

We used to have to deal with the Citrus Bowl as a consolation prize.

“But it’s the Rose Bowl,” says the narrator.

