On The Trade Deadline, LeBron Reveals His True Feelings

At the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers have been relatively quiet.

As you might expect, LeBron James has some opinions about the team’s lack of action.

LeBron James admitted to the media this week that the trade deadline is starting to affect the team.

It’s as if there’s a “fog” in the air for them, he said.

“Obviously, this is a concern for this group, and we’re all trying to work through it.”

"It almost feels like there's a fog in the air," LeBron explained.

The Lakers have been linked to bringing in reinforcements before the trade deadline.

But so far, nothing has happened.

