On the ‘Tuck Rule,’ Bill Belichick has made a brutally honest admission.

Bill Belichick Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About The “Tuck Rule”

The infamous “Tuck Rule” game between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders will be the subject of a new ESPN 30 for 30.

In an AFC Divisional Playoff game in January 2002, the Patriots defeated the Raiders.

This game was regarded by many as the start of the New England dynasty.

The Patriots were, of course, aided by the infamous “Tuck Rule,” in which Tom Brady appeared to be stripped by Charles Woodson late in the game.

Brady’s fumble was turned into an incomplete pass thanks to the rule.

Many people were perplexed by the decision during the game.

However, one individual was not.

On the new 30 for 30, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick admitted that he was well aware of the rule and was not surprised by the call.

Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Admission On ‘Tuck Rule’

Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Admission On ‘Tuck Rule’