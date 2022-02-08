Arsenal brutally trolls Tottenham on their club store website over an empty trophy cabinet, leaving fans stunned.

ARSENAL has sparked outrage on social media after mercilessly mocking Tottenham’s ’empty trophy cabinet’ on their official store website.

The Gunners have shocked fans by mocking their North London rivals’ lack of silverware via their online shop.

Spurs haven’t won a trophy since beating Chelsea in the League Cup final in 2008, which is the club’s longest title drought ever.

Arsenal, on the other hand, has won eight trophies during that time, including four FA Cups and four Community Shields.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have mocked Antonio Conte’s side by posting a witty message on their official store.

A pop-up message will appear on the site if you click the basket without adding any items.

“Your basket is as empty as Tottenham’s trophy cabinet,” it reads.

Arsenal fans, understandably, were quick to respond to the club’s joke as they enjoyed it.

“Arsenal have lost their manners,” one Twitter user said.

This is from the official website, and I think it’s fantastic.”

“This is such a good marketing technique for getting more clicks on their website,” another messaged.

“I adore my team.”

“We could be fighting relegation, and I promise I will always find time to laugh at Spurs,” said a third.

“Whoever did this deserves a raise,” said one of the fans.

In the meantime, one simply said, “Quality from the Arsenal website.”

Spurs fans were enraged by the message, claiming that it was a cheap shot that was unnecessary.

“Only Arsenal will duck a fixture against us then have the arrogance to drop a s*** trophy joke on the club website which isn’t even true,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The fact that Arsenal had to put that on their website shows how threatened they are of us these days,” another said.

We have rent-free access to their minds.”

“How embarrassing for Arsenal that the official website has sunk to the banter levels of a twitter tween,” a third said.

This fan messaged, “Last time I checked, 3 European Trophies, 2 League Titles, 8 FA Cups, 4 League Cups,” feeling the need to brag about their trophies.

Arsenal are currently one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table, despite the fact that Mikel Arteta’s team has a game in hand.

