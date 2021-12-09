On Thursday, a key Buccaneers starter was absent from practice.

On Thursday, a key Buccaneers starter did not practice.

Ryan Jensen, the starting center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was absent from practice again on Thursday.

As he recovers from an ankle injury, he has missed two practices in a row.

Jensen is currently listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

If he misses this week’s game, it will be the first time he hasn’t played since 2016.

Robert Hainsey, a third-round pick, is listed as the Bucs’ backup center.

The Notre Dame rookie has only played 21 offensive snaps so far in his first NFL season.

If Jensen is unable to play, Tampa Bay could reshuffle their line to avoid starting the inexperienced center.

Ryan Jensen moved to Tampa Bay in 2018 after beginning his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

In front of Tom Brady since his arrival in 2020, the former first-round draft pick has been a steady and durable starter.

Jensen’s performance during Friday’s practice will most likely determine his weekend status.

At 4:25 p.m., the Buccaneers will take on the Bills.

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

CBS will broadcast the game.

