On Thursday, a rookie for the Cowboys will have ankle surgery.

Head coach Mike McCarthy announced this afternoon that Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston, who played well as a rookie in 2021, will undergo ankle surgery on Thursday.

Golston, a third-round pick out of Iowa, made 15 appearances for the Cowboys this season, contributing on defense and special teams.

He had 32 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, and four quarterback hits during his career.

In a 56-14 win over Washington on December 26, Golston also scored his first career touchdown on a blocked punt return.

