On Thursday, the 49ers get some exciting news at practice.

On Thursday, the 49ers get some big news at practice.

When left tackle Trent Williams returned to practice on Thursday, it gave the San Francisco 49ers a huge boost.

Williams missed practice yesterday and did not play in the regular season finale for San Francisco last Sunday due to an elbow injury.

Despite these absences, Williams was said to be promising that he would be in the starting lineup for Sunday’s wild-card game against Dallas.

“He made it clear that he intends to play Sunday against the Cowboys,” ESPN’s Ed Werder said on Wednesday.

Williams’ presence on the field today in any capacity is obviously a positive sign for the 49ers.

