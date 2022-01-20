On Thursday, the 49ers get some good news at practice.

At practice on Thursday, the 49ers got some good news.

The NFL Playoffs have turned into a war of attrition this time of year.

On Thursday, one of the battles was won by the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers advanced to the Divisional Round after defeating the Cowboys at ATandT Stadium, but at a cost.

Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a sprained throwing shoulder, Nick Bosa had a concussion, and Fred Warner had an ankle injury.

Garoppolo, Bosa, and Warner all practiced on Thursday, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic, indicating that they’ll most likely play on Saturday night.

Ambry Thomas, a rookie defensive back, and Jordan Willis, a defensive end, were also in practice.

