On Thursday, the Broncos had to cancel practice.

Thursday’s practice was canceled by the Broncos.

Issues with COVID-19 are still plaguing NFL teams.

The Denver Broncos were forced to cancel practice on Thursday due to positive drug tests within the organization.

The tests might be false positives, according to NFL Network insider James Palmer.

There were no on-field workouts, but the team continued to meet.

