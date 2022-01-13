On Thursday, the Buccaneers announced the signing of an experienced wide receiver.

The receiving corps for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has taken a hit in recent months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are just around the corner.

The Buccaneers will lean heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski with Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster.

Cyril Grayson was quickly establishing himself as a valuable weapon for Tom Brady, but he has a hamstring injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the final three games of the regular season, he had nine catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers have signed wide receiver John Brown to their practice squad in anticipation of Grayson’s absence this Sunday.

It’s unclear whether or not he’ll be promoted to the starting lineup for Wild Card Weekend.

