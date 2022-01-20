On Thursday, the Buccaneers will have two key returns at practice.

Two key players returned to practice today for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Running back Leonard Fournette and center Ryan Jensen were both active for the first full practice of the week on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s walkthrough.

With a hamstring injury that kept him out of the final three games of the regular season and last weekend’s Wild Card win, Fournette is still on the Bucs’ injured reserve list.

The Tampa Bay organization was not required to reveal the extent of his participation in today’s practice because he is still on injured reserve.

Jensen was unable to participate in yesterday’s walkthrough due to an ankle injury sustained during the team’s playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, but his return to practice today bodes well for the divisional round.

Tristan Wirfs, the right tackle, also hurt his ankle this past weekend.

He was unable to participate in today’s practice, which was unfortunate for the Bucs.

Following their absence from last weekend’s victory, running back Ronald Jones (ankle), wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring), and cornerback Sean Murphey-Bunting (hamstring) worked with trainers today.

Each of these players is questionable for this weekend’s game.

In a divisional round matchup on Sunday at 3 p.m., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Los Angeles Rams.

ET is an abbreviation for ”

Bucs Have 2 Key Returns At Practice On Thursday

Bucs Have 2 Key Returns At Practice On Thursday