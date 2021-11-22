On Thursday, the Cowboys are expected to receive a big boost.

On Thursday, the Cowboys are expected to receive a major boost.

For their Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys are expecting a major offensive piece to return from injury.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones gave an upbeat update on All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith on 105.3 The Fan earlier today.

Smith has been out of the last three games due to an ankle injury.

“Barring some unforeseen setback this week,” Jones says Smith will start Thursday afternoon.

The Cowboys’ offensive line has plenty of depth, but Smith’s return will be huge.

Before being limited to two games in 2020 due to injury, Smith appeared in seven straight Pro Bowls from 2013 to 2019, earning All-Pro honors in two of them.

While it appears that Smith will be available against the Raiders, the same cannot be said for star wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper is currently on the ReserveCOVID-19 list; he did not play yesterday and will not be eligible to play again until after Thursday.

CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys’ other standout receiver, suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones said Lamb is “doing really well,” but that doesn’t mean he’ll be ready to play on Thursday.

