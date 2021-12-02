On Thursday, the Cowboys will be without six coaches.

On Thursday, the Cowboys will be without six of their coaches.

When the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Las Vegas Raiders at The Star on Thanksgiving, they were shorthanded.

This week, the NFC East leaders will face the New Orleans Saints on the road.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, the Cowboys will be without six different coaches for Thursday’s game in New Orleans due to COVID-19 issues.

Mike McCarthy, the team’s head coach, is the most notable absentee, having tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

But he isn’t the only one who will be absent from the game.

On Thursday night, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, offensive line coach Jeff Blasko, strength and conditioning coach Harold Nash, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith, and coaching assistant Scott Tolzien will all be absent from the stadium.

