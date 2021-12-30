On Thursday, the NFL Community Reacted to Ben Roethlisberger’s Retirement Announcement.

Ben Roethlisberger’s Retirement Announcement on Thursday Reacts to the NFL Community

During his press conference on Thursday, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads by telling reporters that “all signs” point to this Sunday’s game being his final at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger hasn’t confirmed that he’ll retire at the end of the 2021 season, but this pretty much confirms it.

Steelers fans flocked to Twitter shortly after Roethlisberger made these remarks on Thursday morning to express their feelings about the two-time Super Bowl champion’s career.

“Owning the Browns one last time and killing their playoff chances before riding off into the sunset,” one fan said.