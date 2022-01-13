On Thursday, the NFL community speculated on Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson’s NFL future is currently unknown, but some believe he may return to the Houston Texans in the near future.

The Texans parted ways with head coach David Culley on Thursday.

In his first season with the team, he went 4-13, which is a respectable record given the team’s current state of mediocrity.

While it’s far too early to say who will succeed Culley in Houston, many analysts and insiders believe Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, will be a candidate.

Watson recently stated that he wanted to play for the Miami Dolphins due to Flores’ presence.

If he is hired by Houston, Watson’s perception of the franchise may change.

“I’m guessing Brian Flores is the front-runner for the Houston job right now.”

Deshaun Watson will likely return to the team in 2022 if Flores is hired, according to Footballguys’ Dave Kluge.

NFL World Speculating About Deshaun Watson On Thursday

You’ve got to imagine that Brian Flores is the front-runner for the Houston job now. If Flores gets hired, I’d expect to see Deshaun Watson rejoin the team for 2022. https://t.co/VT7E39HXKL — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) January 13, 2022

People have been wondering if Flores cleans the slate and keeps Watson. https://t.co/x779pqZtoz — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 13, 2022

I think the Deshaun stuff is awful and I would prefer him gone, but from a football standpoint, hiring Flores if it gets Watson to stay is the thing to do. — Michael Connor (@MC790) January 13, 2022