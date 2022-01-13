On Thursday, the Packers get a surprise boost at practice.

Just in time for the start of the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers are getting back to full strength.

Despite the fact that the NFC North champions clinched the No.

Another key contributor showed up unexpectedly at team practice on Thursday, despite being the No. 1 seed and having the weekend off.

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, according to Rob Demovsky, was present at this morning’s Packers practice.

Following a torn biceps in November, the veteran was thought to be done for the season.

14th.

The Packers, on the other hand, appear to believe that Mercilus will be able to return to the field at some point during the playoffs.

He was activated from injured reserve by Green Bay, allowing him to practice on Thursday and continue his career.

