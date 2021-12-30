On Thursday, the Packers had a surprise appearance at practice.

Randall Cobb was placed on injured reserve by the Green Bay Packers just over three weeks ago.

Cobb had surgery about a month ago to fix a core muscle injury.

Cobb isn’t like most wide receivers, and he didn’t appear to be done for the remainder of the regular season.

The veteran wideout made an unexpected return to practice on Thursday afternoon.

Cobb was seen running a route and catching a pass in the video.

Packers insider Matt Schneidman said, “A surprise here in Green Bay: Randall Cobb is back at practice after core muscle surgery about a month ago.”

“He’s been designated to return from IR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also back from the reserveCOVID-19 list (first one in this video).”

Packers Had Surprise Return At Practice On Thursday

