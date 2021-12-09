On Thursday, the Patriots worked out wide receiver free agent Chris Hogan.

On Thursday, the Patriots worked out a free agent wide receiver.

Free agent wide receiver Matt Cole worked out for the New England Patriots today after bouncing around several NFL teams over the last two seasons.

Cole has spent time on the practice squads of the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers this season, earning a promotion to the active roster of the Panthers for a Week 12 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Cole made one tackle on 18 special teams snaps against Miami.

