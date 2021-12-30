The Rams’ offense received a major boost on Thursday.

﻿On Thursday, the Rams’ offense received a big boost.

Without left tackle Andrew Whitworth, the Los Angeles Rams faced the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

On Christmas morning, he was found to be positive for COVID-19.

Whitworth was forced to miss Week 16 due to a positive test, but his absence did not last long.

Whitworth was officially activated from the reserve COVID-19 list by the Rams on Thursday.

This means he can play against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

The Rams are on track to have all five of their offensive line starters ready to play in Week 1.

Rams’ Offense Got A Major Boost On Thursday

RAMS’ OFFENSE GOT A MAJOR BOOST ON THURSDAY

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve T Andrew Whitworth

— x – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 30, 2021