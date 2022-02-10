On Thursday, the Rams’ practice had to be moved.

On Thursday, the Rams had to reschedule their practice.

The Los Angeles Rams have just a few more days of practice before facing the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

However, on Thursday, their plans came to a halt.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced to the media yesterday that the team’s Thursday practice will be moved to the Rose Bowl.

McVay expressed concern about the crazy winds in Thousand Oaks, where they are currently practicing.

The Rams will have morning team meetings in Thousand Oaks before boarding buses to the Rose Bowl in the afternoon.

The team’s new venue, according to McVay, isn’t a huge deal.

Winds, on the other hand, will not be an issue in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams and Bengals will not be affected by inclement weather because SoFi Stadium has a roof.

The Rams Had To Move Their Practice On Thursday

