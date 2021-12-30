On Thursday, the Ravens reached an agreement on a significant contract extension.

The Baltimore Ravens and a player agreed to a significant contract extension on Thursday afternoon.

This isn’t good news for Ravens fans hoping for good Lamar Jackson news.

Rather, the team chose to spend money on one of the players tasked with protecting Jackson – or whoever the quarterback is.

The Ravens have signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a new contract, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The 24-year-old has signed a new three-year contract.

“The Ravens re-signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who was set to become an RFA, to a three-year contract worth (dollar)15.35 million with a chance to earn (dollar)750k more in both ’23 and ’24,” Rapoport reported.

“Or a two-year extension beyond his restricted year, worth about (dollar)12 million in new money, with a maximum of (dollar)13 million.

Over (dollar)7 million is guaranteed for the former UDFA.”

Ravens Agreed To Notable Contract Extension On Thursday

