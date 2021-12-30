On Thursday, the Ravens received some discouraging news about Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson, the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, returned to practice on Wednesday, indicating that his recovery was progressing.

Unfortunately, the most recent information on his condition is alarming.

Jackson was not present for the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Jackson has been out of the Ravens’ last two games due to an ankle sprain.

If he doesn’t make significant progress in the next few days, his absence could be extended to three games.

