On Thursday, the Warriors announced Steph Curry’s injury.

On Thursday, the Warriors revealed Steph Curry’s injury.

For tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Golden State Warriors, including Stephen Curry, will be without a few key players.

Curry has been ruled out with a quad contusion, according to Golden State.

In last night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, he sustained the injury.

“I’m not optimistic [about playing in New Orleans]right now,” Curry said after the game, according to ESPN.

Draymond Green will sit out the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday as well.