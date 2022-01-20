On Thursday, three Chiefs players were absent from practice.

On Thursday, three Chiefs players did not participate in practice.

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round on Sunday evening.

Even though the playoff matchup is only a few days away, the organization is still assessing which players will be available come kickoff.

Three key Chiefs players didn’t practice on Thursday, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Linebacker Willie Gay, defensive back Rashad Fenton, and running back Darrel Williams were all absent from the afternoon workout, according to the team.

3 Chiefs Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

