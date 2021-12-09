On Thursday, two NBA teams called off practice.

On Thursday, two NBA teams canceled their practices.

According to multiple reports, the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers canceled their workouts due to an “overabundance of caution.”

On Wednesday night, both teams were in action.

The Raptors were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a heartbreaker, while the Pacers blew out the New York Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana is 11-16, while Toronto is 11-14 on the season.

