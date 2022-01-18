On tonight’s show, Peyton Manning had a hilarious NSFW moment.

On tonight’s broadcast, Peyton Manning had a hilarious NSFW moment.

ESPN’s “ManningCast” has been a hit for the entire 2021 season, so the network decided to bring Peyton and Eli Manning back for another broadcast during the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Despite the fact that the two quarterback brothers have spent a lot of time on the air in recent months, a scene from the first quarter of the NFC playoff game shows that they’re still ironing out the kinks.

Eli was preparing to set up his brother for an analysis of the scoring play shortly after Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game for the Rams.

Peyton, on the other hand, made it clear that there was a problem with his audio with an NSFW response.

The elder Manning said, “Can’t hear s—.”

Eli did an excellent job of making light of the awkward situation by responding, “Never mind.”

