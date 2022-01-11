On Tuesday, a former Rose Bowl hero from the University of Ohio died.

On Tuesday, a former Ohio State Rose Bowl hero passed away.

Don Sutherin, the 1958 Rose Bowl hero and former Ohio State kicker, died on Tuesday.

He had reached the age of 85 years.

The Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz broke the news first in the afternoon.

Sutherin died on Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio, according to his family.

According to Rabinowitz, his daughter Rebecca said, “He was a wonderful father, husband, friend, and coach.”

Sutherin is best known for kicking the national champion Buckeyes’ game-winning field goal in the 1958 Rose Bowl.

Early in the fourth quarter, he nailed a 34-yard field goal, which proved to be the game’s final score in Ohio State’s 10-7 victory over Oregon.

The Buckeyes (8-1) went on to share the national championship with Auburn that year.

