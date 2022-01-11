On Tuesday morning, the Panthers allegedly fired three coaches.

Matt Rhule will be retained by the Carolina Panthers for the 2022 season, but the rest of the coaching staff is not.

The Panthers fired offensive line coach Pat Meyer, special teams coach Chase Blackburn, and defensive line coach Frank Okam on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The offensive coordinator position in Carolina is already vacant.

This offseason, it must now fill a few more positions on its staff.

Rhule might be able to get the Panthers back on track with a new coaching staff.

And if not, in 2023, he’ll most likely be looking for a new job.

Panthers Reportedly Fired 3 Coaches On Tuesday Morning

Panthers Reportedly Fired 3 Coaches On Tuesday Morning