On Tuesday, Nebraska received a transfer from a well-known running back.

On Tuesday, Nebraska received a notable running back transfer.

For the upcoming season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have added an SEC running back to their roster.

Deondre Jackson, a former Texas A&M running back, decided to play in Lincoln on Tuesday.

“Adversity only comes to the strong, but it stays with the weak forever,” Jackson wrote.

“Let’s Go Nebraska!! (hashtag)GBR,” says the mascot.

