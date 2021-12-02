On Tuesday night, Charles Barkley refused to say a single word.

On Tuesday night, Charles Barkley wouldn’t say a single word.

On Tuesday night’s episode of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley took on Kenny Smith in the “Whisper Challenge.”

“The Jet” tried to persuade Barkley to say “Roll Tide,” but the Tigers alum refused.

