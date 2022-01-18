On Tuesday, the Broncos held two significant head coach interviews.

On Tuesday, the Broncos had two major head coach interviews.

The Denver Broncos are scrambling to find a new head coach.

After the regular season, the Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio.

They’ve been looking for a new head coach ever since.

On Tuesday, they may have located him.

On Tuesday, the Broncos held two interviews for the position of head coach.

Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, was one of them.

The four-hour interview took place in a Dallas restaurant, according to reports.

The other was with Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite their early playoff exit, Denver clearly likes what it saw from the Cowboys this season.

The Broncos Had 2 Big Head Coach Interviews Tuesday

The Broncos Had 2 Big Head Coach Interviews Tuesday