On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals released a veteran player.

Cincinnati has released veteran offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo.

Su’a-Filo had been out since Week 2 due to an injury.

He started seven times in two years with the Bengals.

Cincinnati’s reaction to the roster change on Tuesday can be found below.

“G Xavier Su’a-Filo has been released.

Su’a-Filo, an eighth-year pro out of UCLA, joined the Bengals in 2020 and appeared in eight games (seven starts) in his two seasons with the team, according to a statement released by the team.

“Due to a knee injury, he hadn’t played since Week 2 of this season.”

Su’a-Filo was activated from the ReserveInjured list the day before yesterday.”

