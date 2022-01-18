On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals released a veteran player.
On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals made several roster changes in preparation for the Divisional Round this weekend.
The Bengals have released a veteran offensive lineman as part of the changes.
Cincinnati has released veteran offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo.
Su’a-Filo had been out since Week 2 due to an injury.
He started seven times in two years with the Bengals.
“G Xavier Su’a-Filo has been released.
Su’a-Filo, an eighth-year pro out of UCLA, joined the Bengals in 2020 and appeared in eight games (seven starts) in his two seasons with the team, according to a statement released by the team.
“Due to a knee injury, he hadn’t played since Week 2 of this season.”
Su’a-Filo was activated from the ReserveInjured list the day before yesterday.”
We’ve made the following roster moves:
– Released G Xavier Su’a-Filo.
– Signed DT Doug Costin to the practice squad.
– Released P Drue Chrisman and LS Colin Holba from the practice squad.
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 18, 2022