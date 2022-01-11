Trending
On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs are said to have signed a well-known wide receiver.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed a notable wide receiver to assist them in the postseason.

Matthew Sexton, a speedster wide receiver, is reportedly being signed to a futures deal by the Chiefs.

Sexton was a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp.

The Steelers cut him before the start of the 2021 season, reducing their roster to 53 players for the season.

With the Chiefs, Sexton will now try to carve out a career for himself.

The Chiefs will play the Steelers in the playoffs on Saturday.

