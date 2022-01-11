On Tuesday, the Patriots made a significant roster change.

On Tuesday, the Patriots made a major roster change.

Tuesday, the New England Patriots put a key member of their secondary on the COVID list.

Jalen Mills, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, is in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Jalen Mills, the Patriots’ starting cornerback, has been placed on the COVID-19 list, according to Yates.

Patriots Announced Significant Roster Move On Tuesday

Patriots Announced Significant Roster Move On Tuesday

The Patriots have placed starting CB Jalen Mills on the COVID-19 list. They also activated slot CB Myles Bryant from that list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2022