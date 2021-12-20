On Twitter, a Bengals defender criticizes Lamar Jackson.

On Twitter, a Bengals defender chastises Lamar Jackson.

In the AFC North division title race, the Cincinnati Bengals hold a tiebreaking lead over the Baltimore Ravens.

A Bengals defender is criticizing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of their matchup next weekend.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple boasted on Twitter on Sunday that he’ll intercept Lamar Jackson in their next meeting.

Given that the Bengals beat the Ravens in October, he said he’s looking forward to hearing trash talk from Ravens fans.

Apple wrote, “Can’t wait for that Ravens game.”

“Their fans were talking about all that nonsense the last time, so it’s a big deal for them.”

Patrick Queen, a Ravens linebacker, chastised Apple for “worrying about the wrong thing,” but Apple disagreed.

On Twitter, he replied to Queen with even more trash talk.

Bengals Defender Calls Out Lamar Jackson On Twitter

Can’t wait for that ravens game their fans was talkin all that mess last time it’s big smoke for them — Eli Apple (@EliApple) December 20, 2021

Next week Lamar gone be generous https://t.co/I2Btmp4m5Z — Eli Apple (@EliApple) December 20, 2021