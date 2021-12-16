On Twitter, Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier agreed to a blockbuster UFC fight, which could happen next month.

On Twitter, Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier agreed to a mega-fight in the UFC, which could happen as soon as next month.

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz, both of the UFC, have agreed to face off.

Poirier is still licking his wounds after losing to lightweight champ Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 last weekend.

After his submission loss, the former interim 155lb champion cast doubt on his future, but revealed he’d be willing to fight again if Diaz expressed interest, which the Stockton native did on Wednesday night.

“I’ll fight Dp in January, don’t be a scared lil b***h this time or never,” Diaz tweeted in August 2018, alongside a photo of their fight.

Poirier was quick to respond to Diaz’s tweet, saying he’d be willing to settle their differences ‘this month.’

Diaz, who is in the midst of his UFC contract’s final fight, laughed off Poirier’s claim, calling him “full of s**t.”

“I’m serious bro,” Poirier declared an enraged Poirier.

Diaz, the winner of the fifth season of the Ultimate Fighter, did not respond to Poirier’s tweet, prompting The Diamond to write, “Nathaniel?”

“First to shoot is a dusty b***h,” he continued later.

According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Poirier and Diaz’s Twitter feud is far more than social media posturing.

“Both @NateDiaz209 and @DustinPoirier are legitimately serious about fighting next month, I’m told,” he tweeted.

“Both would accept the fight in January right away.”

Poirier, 32, and Diaz, 36, were supposed to fight in the main event of UFC 230 in New York three years ago.

Poirier’s hip injury, on the other hand, put an end to the much-anticipated showdown at Madison Square Garden.

Despite the fact that he fights in a weight class below Diaz, lightweight standout Poirier has been eyeing a 170lb showdown with the Stockton slugger for nearly a year.

“I think before I’m done fighting, I’m going to fight 170,” he said during a January appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast.

“I’m going to fight Nate at 170 pounds.”

Indeed.

I do because of how it all came crashing down.”

“Me and him were supposed to fight at Madison Square Garden,” he continued.

“I was kind of the fall guy – he gets to point and say I dropped out of the fight, which I did.”

“I had stem cells implanted in my hip.

“But I was going to fight him, I was going to go through a training camp and fight him if they hadn’t started offering me other replacement opponents.”

“When Nate began to play games with the UFC, the UFC began to offer me opponents.”

“And I told them, ‘Look, guys, if this continues, I’m going to…’

