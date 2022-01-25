On Twitter, Rob Gronkowski teases a decision about his future.

On Twitter, Rob Gronkowski teases a future decision.

Tom Brady isn’t the only Tampa Bay Buccaneers player with an uncertain future.

Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots’ tight end, may decide to retire for the second time.

Gronkowski said he’ll wait “a couple of weeks” before deciding whether or not to play in 2022 after yesterday’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Gronkowski teased his upcoming announcement on Twitter tonight, thanking the Bucs and their fans for their support.

“It’s the eleventh year in the books.

“Wow, what a ride,” Gronkowski wrote on Twitter.

“I’m thankful to the Buccaneers for giving me another year to play.”

Thank you to my teammates for giving it your all.

We will never forget the sweat we shed and the memories we made.

Also, the (hashtag)Krewe deserves credit.

“Year 12?” you might wonder.

